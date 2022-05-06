Click to share this via email

Goofing off with dinosaurs isn’t allowed in the “Jurassic World” universe.

On Thursday, Chris Pratt shared an embarrassing behind-the-scenes clip from his appearance promoting “Jurassic World Dominion” on the “Today” show.

“You can get all dressed up to talk about Dinos and next thing you know they yelling at you,” Pratt wrote.

In the clip, Pratt is standing by a large toy block replica of a dinosaur’s head when he begins to climb inside its mouth for the cameras.

Almost immediately, a handler shouts, “Sir, out of the dinosaur,” and Pratt promptly removes himself.

“Jurassic World Dominion” opens in theatres on June 10.