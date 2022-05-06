Ryan Reynolds knows who the boss is in his household.

In a clip from the new season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”, premiering May 20, the actor opens up about raising three children with wife Blake Lively.

“You feed the crew,” Letterman remarks while Reynolds appears to prepare a meal.

“Blake, full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this,” Reynolds admits.

“Who runs the show here?” the late-night host asks, to which Reynolds says, “Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her.”

Asked if “anxiety would set in” if Lively went out of town to visit family and left him in charge of the kids all by himself.

“I would, first off, never let her go visit her family,” Reynolds jokes.

“If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first,” he adds. “And then there would be, with three girls, so, that division of labour is very important.”

Reynolds and Lively share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.