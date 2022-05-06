Selena Gomez will soon be live from New York! The “Only Murders in the Building” star will be hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on May 14.

Also making his debut on “SNL” is Post Malone, who will be the musical guest alongside Gomez.

See you May 14!!! https://t.co/GDHkJ6aeZm — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 6, 2022

While Gomez hasn’t hosted the weekend show, she did perform on “SNL” in 2016, singing “Hands to Myself” and a “Good for You / Same Old Love” medley.

“SNL” will conclude its 47th season on May 21 with guests to be announced. As for this weekend, “SNL” will have Benedict Cumberbatch hosting for a second time and Arcade Fire performing for a fifth time.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

