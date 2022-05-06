Jack Harlow is calling out the music industry for its attitude towards Lil Nas X.

The rapper spoke with The Guardian for an interview about his career and upcoming new album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Speaking on his breakout in the industry and overnight stars, Harlow commented that while the industry is changing – it still has a ways to go in terms of progress.

Lil Nas X, who he collaborated with for “Industry Baby”, has drawn a variety of reactions from the public.

“The totally inappropriate reaction to him lets you know that we still have some progress to be made,” Harlow said. “And you hear it in passing; there’s still some homophobia going on. But he’s taking the hit that artists won’t have to take in the future. That’s what makes him a hero.”

Trailblazers like Lil Nas X are carving the way for other stars to find unconventional ways to get into the industry, with social media making overnight success stories as well – but Harlow found that he appreciated his long grind to get to where he is now.

“When something seems so easy and attainable, I think you let off the gas a little bit,” he said.

Reflecting on one of his early performances in Atlanta during an open-mic night, Harlow remembered the nerves as he hit the stage.

“There was a mix of that chip on my shoulder and insecurity from impostor syndrome,” he shared. “I don’t think that ever completely leaves. Without a doubt, early on, I was walking into every room knowing what the general assumptions about me would be. But you can play those to your advantage.”