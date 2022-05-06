More than eight months after wrapping “Black Adam”, Dwayne Johnson is back at work on the upcoming superhero flick.

On Friday, May 6, the former WWE champ took to Instagram to reveal he’s back on set to shoot additional scenes for the DC Films movie, slated to be released in October.

“Back in BLACK. Great to be back on set of BLACK ADAM with our 750+ talented crew of filmmakers as we gear up to put some final details and last touches on our movie before we lock and deliver. I’m here with my Black Adam director, Jaume Collet-Serra (black shirt) and one of lead VFX editors, Krisztian Majdik as Jaume takes me thru some complex and intense shots we need to accomplish today,” he wrote.

According to Johnson, he’s been training hard for the past number of weeks in preparation for filming the additional scenes.

“I’ve dialed in my diet and training intensity for weeks now to prepare, so I’m feeling good and in the zone,” he wrote.

“What a talented CREW!” Johnson wrote, adding, “One dream. One Team.”

Adams shared an inside look at the upcoming film back in October during DC FanDome.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

“Black Adam” was initially announced to release on July 29, but that release date has been pushed back to Oct. 21.