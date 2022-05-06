HGTV star Erin Napier is opening up about a terrifying incident with her family in the past.

In an Instagram post celebrating May the 4th – an unofficial “Star Wars” holiday – the star shared a story about a harrowing experience with a stalker in the past.

“May the 4th be with you. Not my favorite day, one year ago,” she wrote.

Accompanying the post was an image of a bucket of dolls and toys, presumably belonging to her daughter.

“We were filming the reveal for Donelle’s episode and CBS Sunday Morning when Ben started getting messages from lots of folks in town about a 54 year old California man dressed like a Star Wars stormtrooper, wearing an ankle monitor bracelet, who had come to town and was saying some very strange things,” Napier recalled.

“Things like ‘God sent me here to protect the women of Laurel, specifically little Helen.’ He had bought a house a block from ours and was living in it with nothing but a suitcase and these toys for when my 3 year old daughter ‘comes over to visit,'” she continued. “Ben saw red, his blood boiled. I was terrified and 9.5 months pregnant.”

Napier shares Helen, 3, and Mae, 11-months-old, with her husband Ben.

While her family didn’t seem to have any direct encounters with the stranger, close family friends of hers did and were told strange, “disgusting” things.

The situation scared the 36-year-old so much that they ended up hiring full-time security.

“We all had 24 hour security officers at home, while we slept, while we worked. Helen asked who they were and why they were here, and we never told her the truth,” said the star. “‘They work with us! They’re friends of ours who are staying with us for a little while!'”

He was eventually sent back to California, but the incident still haunts the back of Napier’s mind every day.

“I’m thankful for the way our neighbourhood guarded us and put up a hedge of protection when we needed it and it further validated what I already knew: protect your kids in the online world much as you can,” she added.

The actress expanded on her mindset at the time with People, recalling how additionally stressful it was on top of being pregnant.

“It was really, really scary at the time. When you’re nine and a half months pregnant everything feels elevated,” she said. “So even more intense and stressful than it normally would be.”