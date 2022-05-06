Click to share this via email

Brett and Jason Oppenheim have a lot on their plate.

On Friday, the “Selling Sunset” spin-off “Selling The OC” dropped the first teaser for the new Netflix series.

The show follows the Oppenheim brothers and their Newport Beach office with just as much drama as the original.

The new cast members include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

On top of actually selling homes, the clip sees Tyler, whose wife is Brittany Snow, say, “She like genuinely tried to kiss me.”

“The dirty little secret, I’m sorry it’s out there,” Polly says in another scene.

A release date for “Selling The OC” has yet to be announced.