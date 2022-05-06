Lorde may not be American, but she’s letting her voice be heard about the recent leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

During the New Zealand singer’s Los Angeles concert on Thursday, she addressed the audience.

“Our bodies don’t lie,” she said.

“Like so many of you, I’ve been sickened and heartbroken this week by the news that there are some people who think that our bodies are not our own,” she continued.

“And I still don’t have the words to talk about this with you. It’s so big and so heavy,” she added.

“I think it’s okay to freeze for a little bit, you know, and then you re-engage,” she said. “But what I’m trying to say is I have some big, heavy s**t that I am working through that I am feeling.”