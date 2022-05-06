Click to share this via email

A “Crazy Rich Asians” spinoff could be coming to a screen near you.

A new story is being penned by “Barry” producer and writer Jason Kim about the early days of Astrid Young Teo (Gemma Chan) and Charlie Wu’s (Harry Shum Jr.) relationship.

According to Deadline, the project is in early development with Warner Bros.

Off the success of 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians”, a sequel is still in the works being penned by Amy Wang.

Both the spinoff and sequel will tie into the second book in the trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan.

The book sees Rachel (Constance Wu) and Nick (Henry Golding) trying to find Rachel’s birth father in Shanghai. It also sees Astrid as newly single and previously being engaged to Charlie before her marriage.

Jon M. Chu’s movie does show Astrid learning that her husband Michael (Pierre Png) has been cheating on her and crosses paths with Charlie at Rachel and Nick’s engagement party.

Kwan’s third novel Rich People Problems has also been optioned by Warner Bros.