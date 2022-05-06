In honour of Mother’s Day, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” served up something a little bit different on Friday’s show: a new game show titled “Who Knows Mom Best?”.

As the title suggests, the game is designed to find out how much the players know about their mothers.

Competing in the challenge: Ryan Seacrest and mom Connie Seacrest; Kelly Ripa and her three kids, Joaquin, Michael and Lola Consuelos; and Laurie Gelman (wife of “Live” producer Michael Gelman) and daughter Misha.

When it came to Ripa and her kids, they correctly guessed her middle name, but not much else.

For example, asked to identify the trait that Ripa finds most annoying about her kids, they guessed it was their failure to respond to texts, but she revealed it was actually “the sound of chewing.”

Other questions that the kids guessed incorrectly included Ripa’s celebrity crush and her various hair colours over the years.

They all, however, correctly guessed the one thing that Ripa most wants as a Mother’s Day gift this year: “Peace and quiet.”