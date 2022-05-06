Bad Bunny had a number of surprises up his sleeve on Friday.

The musician not only dropped his new album Un Verano Sin Ti, but he also stripped down for the “Moscow Mule” music video.

The steamy video sees him hitchhiking on the side of the road with nothing but a hat to cover himself as he gets picked up by a woman who throws him a bag of her clothes to put on. Things continue to heat up between them as the video goes.

Things then take a turn and he and the woman are shown fully naked with their privates smoothed over as they ride horses and turn into mermaids.

Bad Bunny’s new album is inspired by Caribbean music.

“I’ve made it clear to people that I’m never going to make a record that’s the same as another,” he told The New York Times.

The release comes as Marvel and Sony announced he will play “Spider-Man” villain El Muerto in a standalone film and is also set to make his feature film debut with Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train”.