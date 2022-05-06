SPOILER ALERT: This article contains a major “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” spoiler.

Marvel finally was able to keep a big cameo a secret.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become known for their surprise cameos in films, but rarely are they ever kept as quiet at they hoped. Case in point, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Mcguire returning to their Spidey suits.

READ MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch Shoots Down Rumour Tom Cruise Is In ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

But it turns out the “Cat’s out of the bag” now that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is in theatres.

Charlize Theron took to Instagram on Friday with a picture of her from the BAFTAs and the caption, “Cat’s out of the bag.” While she didn’t reference what she was talking about, it would be her mid-credits cameo in the Benedict Cumberbatch starring film.

READ MORE: Rachel McAdams Was Originally Going To Play Three Different Versions Of Her Character In ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

Theron appears as Clea with a magical sword, telling Dr. Strange that an “incursion” has occurred, which means a universe can collapse on itself. Clea needs Dr. Strange’s help. The two then jump into a portal which pretty much sets up the next movie.

However, it should be noted that no official announcement has been made about Theron signing a Marvel contract or what another Dr. Strange film would look like.

Like Harry Styles’ “Eternals” cameo, fans are just going to have to wait this one out.