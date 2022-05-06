Mattea Roach had a great run on “Jeopardy!”.

During Friday’s episode of the game show, the Canadian contestant was beat by Danielle Maurer.

While she went into Final Jeopardy with an $8000 difference, Maurer got the right answer and Roach did not, pushing Maurer to a win with just a $1 difference.

The clue was: “These 2 mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.”

Roach was still pleased with her impressive run, saying in a statement it “feels still like a dream. I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. It’s strange, obviously I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

Roach’s total winnings come in at $560,983, landed her fifth in total earnings from regular season games.

Only Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and James Holzhauer won more games or money during their time on the show.

“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest,” said Roach. “And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. Like, I can’t believe it. It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”