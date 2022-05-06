Chet Hanks has attempted to address his cultural appropriation but it didn’t go over too well.

While being interviewed by Ziwe, the son of Tom Hanks was asked if he feels the need to “apologize to any marginalized communities.”

Chet has come under fire for using a Trinidadian accent on “Atlanta” and his “White Boy Summer” speeches.

“Nah. I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive, so I don’t,” Chet said.

i asked chet hanks if he wanted to apologize to any marginalized communities pic.twitter.com/EEzD9VrtNs — ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2022

He continued to nod as Ziwe asked if he thinks his actions are a “celebration of culture” and that “social justice warriors can kick rocks.”

“Yeah, yeah…. yeah!… No, I 100% agree,” he responded. “Social justice warriors can kick rocks.”

Ziwe previously spoke to ET about landing the interview with Chet.

“He randomly texted me, like, congratulating me on my work and then I asked him, like, ‘Oh hey, do you wanna do the show?’” she said, revealing he won over her crew. “The crew sort of turns against me. There’s nothing on video that could capture the way in which they sort of walked away from me and into the arms of Chet Hanks.”

The full interview on “Ziwe” airs Sunday at 11 p.m. ET.