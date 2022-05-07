Sophie Turner has made no secret of her obsession with all things Kardashian, which strangely enough led her to turn down an invitation from Kendall Jenner to attend the family’s Met Gala afterparty.

During a Friday visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the “Game of Thrones” alum explained why.

“I’m really bad around celebrities. I can’t quite fathom that I’m actually invited to these things and I’m not a competition winner,” she said.

“Every celebrity I come into contact with, I like act up or say something stupid and recently it’s been, if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately just shut them down and I’m like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with you,’” Turner continued.

So when she met Jenner at the Met Gala and was invited to the afterparty, she ignored her instincts and instead turned it down.

“I love the Kardashians but I think she’s so gorgeous in real life and I was so struck by her beauty. They were having this low-key afterparty, she went, ‘Do you want to come?’ and I just went, ‘No. No. No, I don’t,’” Turner added.

“Why do I do this to myself?” she asked, revealing that instead she “just sat in bed and ate pasta…”