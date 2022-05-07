Fred Savage has been fired from his role as executive producer of ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” due to what’s being characterized as “inappropriate conduct.”

On Friday, May 6, a spokesperson for 20th Television — which produces the series — issued a statement announcing Savage’s termination.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” reads the statement. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years’.”

Savage shot to fame as a child star on the original iteration of “The Wonder Years”, which aired from 1988 until 1993; recent acting roles have included the 2021 TV series “What Just Happened?” and co-starring alongside Rob Lowe in Fox sitcom “The Grinder”.

In recent years, however, Savage has found far greater success behind the camera as a director on numerous TV series, including “The Conners”, “Modern Family”, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “2 Broke Girls” and many more.

ET Canada has reached out to Savage’s legal representative for comment.

Meanwhile, Deadline points out that this isn’t the first time Savage has been at the centre of similar allegations.

In 2018, actress Alley Mills — who played the mother of Savage’s character on “The Wonder Years” — came forward to claim that the show was cancelled due to a “completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit” from a costumer on the show against Savage (then 16) and Jason Hervey (then 20).

The same year, a member of the crew on Savage’s series “The Grinder” filed a lawsuit that accused him of “attacking and harassing.” Savage responded by dismissing the allegations as being “completely without merit and absolutely untrue,” with a subsequent investigation clearing Savage of any wrongdoing.

In both cases, the suits were ultimately settled out of court.