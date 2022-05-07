Camila Cabello will be taking to the stage for a cause that’s close to her heart.

According to Variety, the “Havana” singer be headlining a Los Angeles benefit concert on Sunday, May 8, where she’ll announce the launch of her “Protect Our Kids” Fund.

The emergency fund, established in partnership with Equality Florida and Lambda Legal, is intended to protect students and families who will be negatively impacted by Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” law, and will also provide resources to impacted students, teachers, and families.

The launch will take place at a private venue in West Hollywood, and will also feature performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Valentina, trans singer Shea Diamond and a local youth choir.

“As someone who grew up and still lives in Florida, I am appalled that my home state is putting the health and lives of young Floridians at risk by passing this law and inviting discrimination into our schools,” said Cabello in a statement. “We must protect every student and respect every family. I am so grateful to all of our founding partners who are standing in solidarity with LGBTQ youth and families and raising money for the Protect Our Kids Fund to help Lambda Legal and Equality Florida stop this hateful law.”

As Variety reports, the fund was launched “with broad support across industries,” and with lead support from Starbucks. In addition, other founding chairs include Amazon Music, Berlanti Family Foundation, Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, the Ron Conway Family, David Geffen Foundation, Levi Strauss & Co, Nordstrom, Inc., Propper Daley, Jeff Klein and John Goldwyn, Ryan Murphy, Lalo Tequila, and William Morris Endeavor (WME), along with founding members Lance Bass, Casey Bloys, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Sara Gilbert.

“Additionally, with the support of Daniel Arison Dorsman of the Ted Arison Family Foundation, Lambda Legal has set up special hotlines for students, teachers, and parents who’ve been harmed under the law where experts will provide critical help and resources to them,” Variety adds. “If any student, parent or teacher has experienced discrimination or know someone who has, they can call one of these numbers. These hotlines are staffed by attorneys, who are available during office hours and by voicemail on nights and weekends, so all calls are safe and confidential.”

Those hotlines include: 833-I-SAY-GAY; 833-SAY-TGNC; and 833-LGBTQLAW.

“This law emboldens a small, angry cadre of anti-LGBTQ adults to intimidate school districts and incentivizes them to sue for $10,000 no matter how frivolous or extreme their claims,” added Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida. “As a parent I believe our laws must ensure our children’s safety, protection, and freedom.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit Protect Our Kids Fund.