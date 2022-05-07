Click to share this via email

Dannielynn Birkhead, daughter of Larry Birkhead and model Anna Nicole Smith, is honouring Janet Jackson with a fashionable tribute at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

As the father and daughter revealed on social media, Dannielynn chose to wore a black suit with a large studded belt, an outfit that has history with both Jackson.

“Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala,” her dad wrote in the caption to accompany a photo of the two of them attending the annual pre-Derby soiree in Louisville.

“It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity,” Larry added.

As it happened, Jackson was in Louisville for a concert, and attended the same party.

She met up with the Birkheads, and even posed for a photo.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images — Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Check out Jackson wearing the same outfit back in 2003.

Janet Jackson and Jermaine Duprie attend “Stuff Magazine’s Crown Royal Kentucky Derby Eve Party” on May 2, 2003 at Jillian’s in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

The 2003 Barnstable gala, notes E! News, is also where Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith first met; Smith died in 2007.