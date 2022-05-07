Dannielynn Birkhead, daughter of Larry Birkhead and model Anna Nicole Smith, is honouring Janet Jackson with a fashionable tribute at this year’s Kentucky Derby.
As the father and daughter revealed on social media, Dannielynn chose to wore a black suit with a large studded belt, an outfit that has history with both Jackson.
“Dannielynn is wearing Janet Jackson’s personal outfit that Janet wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala,” her dad wrote in the caption to accompany a photo of the two of them attending the annual pre-Derby soiree in Louisville.
READ MORE: Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom’s Life
“It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity,” Larry added.
As it happened, Jackson was in Louisville for a concert, and attended the same party.
She met up with the Birkheads, and even posed for a photo.
Check out Jackson wearing the same outfit back in 2003.
The 2003 Barnstable gala, notes E! News, is also where Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith first met; Smith died in 2007.