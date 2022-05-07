Click to share this via email

Caity Lotz and Kyle Smid are engaged!

Lotz, who has reprised her “Arrow” role of Sara Lance/White Sparrow in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, took to Instagram to reveal that she and Kyle Schmid had gotten engaged.

In her post, Lotz shared photos of Canadian actor Schmid (“Big Sky”) popping the question.

“I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life. 💕,” she wrote in the caption.

Schmid also shared the same photos on his Instagram.

“The sun rises and sets with you,” he wrote in the caption. “The moon and the stars have never shone so brightly. You are the love of my life.”