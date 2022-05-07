Click to share this via email

Amy Schumer took to the stage of The Hollywood Palladium on Friday night to perform two sets of her “Parental Advisory” show.

Headlining a lineup that included Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein, and Jaye McBride, Schumer regaled the crowd with a routine that she wrote for the Oscars but was told was inappropriate for television.

In the bit, she describes her husband performing oral sex on her, using the titles of such Oscar-nominated movies as “House of Gucci” and “Nightmare Alley” as descriptive elements in the act.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Says Leonardo DiCaprio Knew About Oscars Joke Ahead Of Time

“And I say ‘C’mon C’mon’, he goes ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’… I say get off my ‘Dune’, that’s how our son was born,” Schumer declared.

“Can you believe they said no to that?” she quipped.