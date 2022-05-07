Tammy Sytch, known as Sunny during her time as a professional wrestler with the WWE, has been placed under arrest and faces multiple charges due to her involvement in a car wreck that resulted in a fatality.
As Metro reports, Sytch was arrested on Friday in relation to the accident, which took place last month and left 75-year-old Julian Lasseter dead.
Sytch, 49, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, where she currently faces nine charges including DUI Manslaughter (DUI causing the death of a person), driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury) and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.
READ MORE: Daria Berenato Looks Back On Becoming First First Openly Gay Female Wrestler In WWE History
The Volusia County Branch Jail has released Sytch’s mugshot; she was freed on a $227,500 bond.
An earlier report from TMZ reported that police suspected that Sytch — who claimed via Twitter that she suffered a seizure before the accident — was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
It’s believed that she crashed her 2012 Mercedes into the back of a 2013 Kia Sorento, and then into back of a 2011 GMC Yukon, with both vehicles stopped at a stoplight.
Lasseter, who was driving one of those vehicles, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witness have reportedly claimed that Sytch was “driving at a high rate of speed” prior to the crash.