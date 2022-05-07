Hall of Fame inductee Sunny attends the WWE 2011 Hall Of Fame Induction at Phillips Arena on April 2, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tammy Sytch, known as Sunny during her time as a professional wrestler with the WWE, has been placed under arrest and faces multiple charges due to her involvement in a car wreck that resulted in a fatality.

As Metro reports, Sytch was arrested on Friday in relation to the accident, which took place last month and left 75-year-old Julian Lasseter dead.

Sytch, 49, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, where she currently faces nine charges including DUI Manslaughter (DUI causing the death of a person), driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury) and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

The Volusia County Branch Jail has released Sytch’s mugshot; she was freed on a $227,500 bond.

An earlier report from TMZ reported that police suspected that Sytch — who claimed via Twitter that she suffered a seizure before the accident — was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

It’s believed that she crashed her 2012 Mercedes into the back of a 2013 Kia Sorento, and then into back of a 2011 GMC Yukon, with both vehicles stopped at a stoplight.

Lasseter, who was driving one of those vehicles, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witness have reportedly claimed that Sytch was “driving at a high rate of speed” prior to the crash.