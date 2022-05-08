Benedict Cumberbatch returned to host “Saturday Night Live” for the second time over the weekend, and the celebrated actor kicked things off poking light fun at Will Smith’s Oscars controversy.

“I really am thrilled to be back hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’. It’s been a really fun, great week. I have to be honest though, because most of the sketch writers pitched me sketches every day, and most were about ‘Doctor Strange’,” Cumberbatch shared as he stood on the iconic Studio 8H stage. “Which is great, I love the guy, I love playing the character… but I have been in other films.”

Cumberbatch joked that executive producer Lorne Michaels then asked him, “Like what?”

“And I said, ‘Well, like ‘The Power of the Dog’.’ And he said, ‘Nobody saw it,'” Cumberbatch recalled. “I said, ‘Come on, man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that.’ I mean, I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith.”

“No, not physically!” Cumberbatch quickly added, putting up his hands apologetically. “Not physically.”

Changing gears, Cumberbatch then shared some sweet Mother’s Day messages for both him mom — who he said is currently on vacation in Greece — and his wife, Sophie Hunter.

“My wife, Sophie, is in the audience tonight, and I’d like to wish her a happy Mother’s Day, too,” he said, before turning to the camera and delivering a formal address. “Hi, Sophie. It’s me, your husband, Little Benedict. I’m constantly in awe of you. You gave birth to our three beautiful boys and that is itself a minor miracle, and according to you I was off dressing up as a wizard.”

“Although technically it’s a sorcerer,” he added as an aside. “Wizards have robes, I have a cloak, it’s whole thing, don’t worry.”