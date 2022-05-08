A new Time Lord will be firing up the TARDIS, with the iconic British sci-fi series announcing Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the next iteration of The Doctor.

The “Sex Education” star will be the 14th Doctor and the first Black actor to ever play the role, taking over from incumbent Jodie Whitaker (Time Lords, for the uninitiated, have the ability to regenerate into a new form just before the moment of death).

Previous stars to have played the Doctor since the show was revived by the BBC in 2005 (it originally ran from 1963-1989) include Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” said Gatwa, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: Hugh Grant Addresses Those ‘Doctor Who’ Rumours

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” Gatwa, 29, added. “I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. [Incoming showrunner] Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show.”

“The future is here, and it’s Ncuti!” added Davies, who helmed the reboot of the venerable British sci-fi series from 2005 until 2009, and recently announced he’d be returning for the 2023 season.

READ MORE: Jodie Whittaker And Showrunner Chris Chibnall To Leave ‘Doctor Who’ In 2022, BBC Confirms

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” Davies continued. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”