Simon Cowell and his fellow judges on “Britain’s Got Talent” got a lot more than they bargained for when 9-year-old singer Immi Davis took to the stage.

Wearing a colourful tie-dyed shirt, the youngster belted out a powerful cover of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ classic “I Put a Spell on You” that brought the audience to its feet.

“You’re not human,” declared Cowell in his post-performance critique. “How old are you?”

“Nine,” she replied. “That is impossible!” Cowell added. “That is extraordinary.”

“Are you sure you weren’t miming?” asked judge David Walliams. “I was completely gobsmacked.”

While all four judges voted yes to pass Davis through to the next round, that wasn’t enough for some viewers, who took to social media to insist she should have received a Golden Buzzer.