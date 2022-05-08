Simon Cowell and his fellow judges on “Britain’s Got Talent” got a lot more than they bargained for when 9-year-old singer Immi Davis took to the stage.
Wearing a colourful tie-dyed shirt, the youngster belted out a powerful cover of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ classic “I Put a Spell on You” that brought the audience to its feet.
“You’re not human,” declared Cowell in his post-performance critique. “How old are you?”
READ MORE: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’: Witch’s Creepy Act Terrifies Judge Simon Cowell
“Nine,” she replied. “That is impossible!” Cowell added. “That is extraordinary.”
“Are you sure you weren’t miming?” asked judge David Walliams. “I was completely gobsmacked.”
READ MORE: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges Stunned By The Freaks’ High-Flying Acrobatic Act
While all four judges voted yes to pass Davis through to the next round, that wasn’t enough for some viewers, who took to social media to insist she should have received a Golden Buzzer.
That Immi with genuine talent on an incredible level and she didn’t even get the golden buzzer 🤷🏻♂️ #BGT #immi
— ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤 (@ChrisDeityUK) May 7, 2022
Omg Immi!! What a voice 😱 absolutely amazing and 100% deserved a golden buzzer! @BGT
— Leanne💙🇺🇦 (@topsy1986) May 7, 2022
Alesha should give Immi her Golden buzzer #GoldenBuzzer #BGT
— Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) May 7, 2022
Total Amy Winehouse vibes from Immi Davis! #BGT https://t.co/hH8d6jf9ia
— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) May 7, 2022
@BGT How on earth did Immi not get a golden buzzer?! Nine years old! She certainly put a spell on me!
— Hazel Cope (@purplehaze1958) May 7, 2022
Sorry but where’s the golden buzzer for that 9yr old super duper kid Immi !!!
I need her attitude because she is fierce.. well done young lady ⭐️ ⭐️ #BGT #BritainsGotTalent
— Michelle (@MichZiff) May 7, 2022
Getting real tired of the judges not pressing the golden buzzers on acts that actually deserve it. Immi Davies was absolutely sensational! #BGT
— Shelley Henrietta ✨🐰🌙 (@shelleylegge91) May 7, 2022
It's acts like Immi that deserve the Golden buzzer …not ones that have already been given the Golden buzzer #BGT
— Alex Gray (@AGShizzle) May 7, 2022