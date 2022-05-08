Céline Dion is celebrating Mother’s Day with her three sons, and shared a photo with her 5 million Instagram followers.

In the pic, Dion is seen with a tiny cake with candles, surrounded by eldest son René-Charles Angélil, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil, 11.

In the caption, Dion shared her support for mothers all over the world, but particularly those in the Ukraine.

“This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life,” she wrote.

“These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them,” she added. “We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families.”