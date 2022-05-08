Bono (Paul David Hewson), Irish singer-songwriter, activist, and the lead vocalist of the rock band U2, and guitarist David Howell Evans (R) aka 'The Edge', perform at subway station which is bomb shelter, in the center of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on May 8, 2022.

Bono and The Edge made a surprise visit to Ukraine this weekend to show their support of the nation during the ongoing Russian invasion.

While visiting the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, the U2 singer and guitarist did what they do best by delivering a surprise performance in a subway station that’s now used by residents as a bomb shelter.

According to a report from the Irish Times, the duo performed such hits as “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “Angel Of Harlem”, “With or Without You” and “Desire”, along with a cover of the Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me”, during which they were joined by Ukrainian musician Taras Topolia and his band Antytela — now members of the Ukrainian army — while replacing the word “me” in the song with “Ukraine.”

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi Recites Poem By Bono Dedicated To Ukraine On St. Patrick’s Day

“The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” said Bono during the impromptu performance.

Fans who were in the shelter shared video from the performance.

U2 playing a show at Kryschatek metro station now.. pic.twitter.com/plBTNmwoZP — Expat in Kyiv (@expatua) May 8, 2022

Bono (U2) and “Antytela” band in Kyiv metro 🇺🇦 #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/C89h2gehZD — Kristina Berdynskykh (@berdynskykh_k) May 8, 2022

In a message from the band’s official Twitter account, Bono and The Edge revealed that their visit came about by invitation from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do.”