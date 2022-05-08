Japanese illusionist Keiichi Iwasaki made quite the impression when he auditioned for “Britain’s Got Talent” during the show’s recent episode.

Using sleight of hand and various illusions, Iwasaki received thunderous applause from the audience for his mind-bending routine.

Particularly impressed were the show’s hosts, Ant and Dec (a.k.a. Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly), who took matters into their own hands by awarding him their Golden Buzzer.

Clearly not expecting the gesture, Iwasaki was overcome. “Thank you so much. I can’t explain my emotion, I never expected the Golden Buzzer,” he told the hosts, thanking them profusely.

As a result, he’ll be skipping the boot camp phase of the competition, and will be jettisoned to the semifinals.

When asked what he would do with the prize money if he were to be this season’s winner, he revealed he’d buy a boat to fulfill his dream of sailing the Atlantic.