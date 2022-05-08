Ross Mathews and fiancé Wellinthon García have tied the knot.

As People reports, the couple wed in a ceremony held at Almar Resort Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge and his beau met two years ago.

“It was a destination wedding,” Mathews told People. “So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came — and I’m thrilled!”

A big difficulty was deciding where to hold the wedding, given that Mathews lives in L.A. while García resides in NYC. “It caused me such anxiety,” Mathews admitted. “But Drew Barrymore told us, ‘Do it where you’re supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.’ So we chose the place where we first met.”

Not only did Barrymore provide the inspiration for their Mexican nuptials, she also became part of the wedding by serving as flower girl.

“I was on the ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,” said Mathews, who makes frequent appearances on her daytime talk show. “One day we were doing a story about weddings and she asked me, ‘Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?’ And I’m like, ‘Why? You want the gig?'”

“And she was like, ‘Oh! Are you asking me to be your flower girl?'” he added. “I was like, ‘Do you want to be?’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m so serious.’ So she’s our flower girl!”

After the wedding, Mathews said the plan is to remain in Puerto Vallarta to spend a few days with their guests. For their honeymoon, he said, “we’re going to Las Alamandas resort. It’s remote, just outside of Puerto Vallarta. We’ll stay there for a few days.”

After that, he added, “I don’t know what happens next, but I know we’re going to be happy. This is the beginning of something amazing.”