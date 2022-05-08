New mom Priyanka Chopra is having a very special Mother’s Day, bringing her infant daughter Malti home from the hospital after spending her first 100 days of life in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

She shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo of herself, husband Nick Jonas and their daughter.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” she wrote in the caption.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Chopra continued. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She concluded by wishing “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️”

Jonas shared the same photo on his Instagram, adding a special message for his wife. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he added. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”