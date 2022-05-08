Click to share this via email

25 years after undergoing chemotherapy, Scott Hamilton is paying it forward.

This week, the gold medal figure skater completed the second annual 444-mile “Erase the Trace” benefit bike ride to raise funds and awareness for Glioblastoma Multiforme cancer research.

Looking back on his own cancer journey, Hamilton wrote on Instagram, “I remember how I felt at that time and not feeling hopeful for the future. Today, I’m feeling blessed to feel the sun shine on my face as I continue riding the Nachez Trace.”

He added. “There is hope. Hang in there.”

In the Instagram video, which was taken at mile marker 282, Hamilton opened up about going through multiple rounds of chemo 25 years earlier.

“I wanted to quit,” he admitted. “I was tired. I was bloated. I was depressed. I didn’t see my future.”

He added with a smile, “The sun is shining now for a reason.”

Hamilton also had a message for all those out there fighting cancer: “If you’re going through it right now, if you’re tired, bloated, depressed, not a hair on your body, like I was 25 years ago, wanting to quit… No. There’s a mile marker in your future.”

The skater was joined by his teenage sons Maxx and Aidan for his final miles on the ride in Nashville, after starting his ride off in Natchez, Miss., on Tuesday, People reported.

In 1984, Hamilton won a gold medal in figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

The 63-year-old is current living with his third benign brain tumour.