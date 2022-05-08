Click to share this via email

John Travolta is remembering an important mother in his life.

On Mother’s Day, the actor shared a moving tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on Instagram.

The video montage, set to Barbra Streisand’s “That Face”, featured photos of Preston, including many with their kids and their life together.

Travolta and Preston marred in 1991 and had three children together, including Jett Travolta, who also tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

Preston died in 2020 at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.