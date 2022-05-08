Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion got the “Weekend Update” treatment.

On Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, Kate McKinnon joined Colin Jost and Michael Che for the news segment, arriving in character as the U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers Shares She Had An Abortion Amid Supreme Court Draft To Overturn Roe v. Wade

“I’m guessing you’re pretty happy with the draft,” Jost asked, referring to the leaked draft of an opinion that would see the court overturn the Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights in America.

“I don’t know what would make you think that other than everything I’ve ever said,” McKinnon as Barrett said.

Most of the jokes in the segment centred around Barrett’s apparent preference for safe-haven laws, which would see parents who don’t want their baby given the right to voluntarily give up their newborns in lieu of an abortion.

“I don’t understand why you need abortion because you can leave a baby anywhere in the United States. So what’s the big deal, just plop it?” McKinnon, still in character, said. “It’s simple. You are a murderer if you have an abortion. But you’re not a murderer if you put your baby in a bag in a mailbox and that tracks and is good to me.”

She continued, “Do your nine, leave it on the sidewalk, wrap it up like a little Moses, put it in a little basket, send it down the [creek]. Just do your nine.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Abortion Rights During Concert In Washington, D.C., Amid U.S. Supreme Court Controversy

McKinnon also mocked Barrett over the class divide that often sees poorer families unable to support children.

“I have seven children and a job and I make it work, so why every single other woman can’t do the same is beyond me. Unless I’m like missing something about class in America,” she said.

“If you get pregnant and you’re not married, you don’t have to go to a spooky convent anymore,” she added. “You just give a baby to a panther, ‘Jungle Book’ it and that’s your fine.”

Finally, McKinnon joked, “What is more traumatic? Safely ending an early pregnancy or giving full birth to a baby you can never see again because you put it on a Ferris wheel?”