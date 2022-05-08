Paris Hilton has concerns about social media.

In an interview with Australian broadcaster Lisa Wilkinson on “The Sunday Project”, the reality star was asked about the effect of social media on children.

“I think in some ways it can be very toxic,” she admitted.

“I can’t imagine being 12, 13-years-old and seeing these beauty standards that are not real, and using the filters all the time,” Hilton continued. “It’s just… I don’t know. I think it’s just not really good for someone’s mind at that age.

Hilton also opened up about the public perception of her, based on her reality TV persona, best known from the ’00s series “The Simple Life” with co-star Nicole Richie.

Asked whether people underestimate her, she responded, “If they don’t know me, definitely.”

“I played that character from ‘The Simple Life’ for so long in the public eye… I always love being underestimated,” Hilton continued. “I love proving people wrong. I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just very good at pretending to be one.”