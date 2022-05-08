Click to share this via email

We finally know where Reese Witherspoon gets her sense of humour from.

In a sweet Mother’s Day post on Instagram, the “Sweet Home Alabama” star shared a video with her mom, Betty, asking her questions about her Hollywood career.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the unconditionally supportive Moms out there! Thinking of those who are missing theirs today,” Reese wrote in the caption.

In the video, Betty shares her thoughts on “The Morning Show’, explaining that she likes both her daughter and Jennifer Aniston, but “there’s a lot of conflict on that show.”

Reese then asks what her mom’s favourite project of hers was, which leads to a long, awkward moment of silence, soundtracked by the sound of crickets.

“I liked ‘Walk the Line’ and I liked ‘Wild’,” Betty finally says.

She adds, “The comedies are cute, funny. ‘Legally Blonde’ was funny.”

Asked where her daughter gets her sense of humour from, her mom says, “Your uncle.”

“Really? I thought I got it from you,” Reese say.

“Yeah, it’s probably me. It might be me,” Betty jokes.