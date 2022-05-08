Bruce Willis’ influence might be bigger than he realizes.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Canadian actor Tom Cavanagh opened up about working with the actor on one of his final films, the action-thriller “Corrective Measures”.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis Is ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia

“This is a privilege,” Cavanagh said. “Growing up as a younger actor, I remember being hyperinfluenced by his command of the screen. It’s not as easy as people think to do small stuff and have that project large. Not every actor can do that. Not many actors do.”

He added, “Even when Bruce was doing ‘Moonlighting,’ he had the ability to say nothing and yet command the screen.”

In March, Willis’ family announced that the actor would be retiring due to a diagnosis with aphasia, causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

Despite his career coming to an end, Cavanagh discussed the massive influence Willis, particularly when he became a movie star with “Die Hard” in 1988.

“And then, of course, he went on to huge movie franchises, like ‘Die Hard.’ But one of the things that Bruce would do that I was always impressed by was the way he played an ordinary person in extraordinary circumstances. While he was saving the day, he was afraid and vulnerable, which I think is part of the appeal,” Cavanagh said.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Speaks Out Following Actor’s Aphasia News

“People can relate to somebody like that, as opposed to a superhero,” he continued. “Oftentimes, the mistake people make when they do these superhero stories is to project strength, knowing they’re going to succeed, and then add an element of fear. [But] fear and vulnerability make it identifiable, and you can relate to it. It’s very hard to relate to somebody who’s never afraid, who knows they’re going to succeed [before] the end of the movie. Bruce Willis’ portrayals are such that he doesn’t know the end of the movie.

Cavanagh added, “I don’t even know if Bruce has an awareness of the influence that he’s wrought, but those of us who get to team up with him consider it a privilege.”