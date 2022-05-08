In “The Gray Man”, Ryan Gosling is playing a different kind of hero.

Speaking to Empire magazine, the actor explains how the action-thriller offers a unique take on the classic action movie super spy.

“His goals aren’t monetary, it’s not about treasure, it’s not revenge,” Gosling said. “He just wants to have the right to sit on the couch and watch Netflix like the rest of us.”

In the film from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Gosling plays a CIA mercenary known as Sierra Six.

When Sierra Six uncovers some dark truths about the CIA, he ends up on a hit list with a big price on his head, fending off the international assassins out to get the money.

Through it all, Sierra Six is just trying to avoid getting killed so he can enjoy living a normal life.

“In almost every scene, we tried to set it up so that he was at a disadvantage. And it becomes about watching him use whatever is in his environment to gain leverage,” Gosling said. “And what he uses most consistently is a sense of humor. It’s a survival tool. If he can find what’s funny about the absurdity of the situation, he can distance himself from the danger of it.”

He added, “I loved making this film. I’d love to do it again. I’m hoping we can bump Six up to a name status at some point, just for his own sanity.”

Gosling co-stars in the film with Billy Bob Thornton, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans.

“The Gray Man” opens in theatres July 15 and debuts on Netflix on July 22.