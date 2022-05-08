The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is standing up for choice.

Over the weekend, Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood penned an op-ed for The Guardian, responding to the leaked draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe V. Wade.

The famous and controversial 1973 ruling enshrined a federal right to abortion access in America.

“Nobody likes abortion, even when safe and legal. It’s not what any woman would choose for a happy time on Saturday night,” Atwood began. “But nobody likes women bleeding to death on the bathroom floor from illegal abortions either. What to do?”

Comparing the prospect of a ban on abortion to slavery, Atwood explained, “Women who cannot make their own decisions about whether or not to have babies are enslaved because the state claims ownership of their bodies and the right to dictate the use to which their bodies must be put.”

“If the state is mandating enforced childbirth, why should it not pay for prenatal care, for the birth itself, for postnatal care, and – for babies who are not sold off to richer families – for the cost of bringing up the child?” she continued. “And if the state is very fond of babies, why not honour the women who have the most babies by respecting them and lifting them out of poverty? If women are providing a needed service to the state – albeit against their wills – surely they should be paid for their labour.”

Atwood went on to discuss the importance of choice on the issue of abortion.

“We say that women ‘give birth.’ And mothers who have chosen to be mothers do give birth, and feel it as a gift. But if they have not chosen, birth is not a gift they give; it is an extortion from them against their wills,” she wrote.

“No one is forcing women to have abortions. No one either should force them to undergo childbirth,” Atwood added. “Enforce childbirth if you wish but at least call that enforcing by what it is. It is slavery: the claim to own and control another’s body, and to profit by that claim.”