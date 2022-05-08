Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Bieber seriously charmed Diane Keaton.

In a preview of Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Keaton sits down with Ellen for the 20th time and talks about working with the singer on his video for the song “Ghost”.

READ MORE: Watch Diane Keaton Live It Up With Justin Bieber In His New Music Video

“It’s so weird,” she laughs, after a clip from the video plays.

Asked if it was fun starring in the video, Keaton says, “So much fun, you guys. No, he’s a great man. Young man! Gorgeous and genius.”

She adds, “It was one of the most pleasant experiences of my life”

Ellen also plays a clip of the time she actually introduced Keaton and Bieber, having the singer surprise her in an episode of the show from 2015.

“That was fun,” Keaton recalls. “I loved it. He’s totally adorable.”

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Calls Out Diane Keaton For Confusing Her Son Deacon With Leonardo DiCaprio

Also on the show, Ellen has her guest play a game of “What the Diane Keaton?”, in which the star has to remember trivia about her 19 previous appearances.