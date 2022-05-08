Click to share this via email

The star of “Black-ish” if officially a college grad.

In a post on Instagram, Anthony Anderson shared the exciting news that he has graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from Howard University.

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!’ Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now,” Anderson wrote alongside a video and photos from his graduation ceremony.

“It’s literally been 30 years in the making,” he added.

“This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment,” he wrote. “It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

In one of the photos, Anderson poses with Tara P. Henson.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Wayne Fredrick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, Dean Denise Saunders Thomas and Courtney Bless Long for helping to make this happen for me! It takes a village.” Anderson wrote, and also thanked his son “for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University.”