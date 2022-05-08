Click to share this via email

Fans waiting patiently for Kedrick Lamar’s next album just got a big taste.

On Sunday, the rapper dropped the new single “The Heart Part 5” from his upcoming album, along with a mind-blowing music video that sees him transform into some very famous and infamous Black men.

Sampling Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You”, the video opens with the quote, “I am. All of us,” attributed to Oklama.

“Thirty millions later, my future favours/The legendary status of a hip-hop rhyme saviour,” Lamar raps on the track. “Travel round the atlas in this spaceship candy-coated/My day shift’s been devoted to f**kin’ up bundles of paper.”

While he performs, seated in front of a burgundy backdrop, Lamar transforms by AI deepfake technology into OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle.

The deepfakes are credited to Deep Voodoo, a studio run by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Parker and Stone are also teaming up with Lamar to produce a new live-action comedy film written by Vernon Chatman.

“The film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young [B]lack man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” the official description of the project reads.

In April, Lamar announced that his next album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, will be released on May 13, 2022.