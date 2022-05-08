Future has released another blockbuster album.

After debuting on April 29, the rapper’s latest album, I Never Liked You, has become his eighth to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album earned 222,000 equivalent album units for the week ending May 5, and was also the biggest week ever for a Future solo album.

His 2015 collaboration with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive, is the only one to earn more, reaching 375,000 units.

I Never Liked You is also Future’s 15th overall to make it into the Billboard 200’s Top 10, and he has previously gone to No. 1 with High Off Life (2020), Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD (2019), HNDRXX (2017), Future (2017), Evol (2016), What a Time to Be Alive (2015) and DS2 (2015).

Joining Future in this week’s Top 10 were The Weeknd’s Dawn FM at No. 2, boosted by its recent vinyl and box set releases, Miranda Lambert’s Palomino at No. 4 and NoCap’s Mr. Crawford at No. 8.