Nicolina Bozzo delivered two incredible performances on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

The 18-year-old Torontonian belted out Heart’s “Alone”, taking the stage in a glamorous red ensemble.

Lionel Richie responded, “Alright, so listen… star in control. You got it. I mean it’s there.”

Bozzo also dedicated an emotional performance to her grandmother Clara, putting her own spin on “Light In The Hallway” by Pentatonix.

Richie gushed, “Short and sweet, that performance was absolutely flawless.”

Katy Perry added, “It just feels like this is your stage and everyone’s here to see you.

“Both performances have been A++.”

Luke Bryan said, “I was literally going to use the word flawless and Lionel took it from me.

“It was flawless.”

Bozzo’s performances helped her nab a spot in the Top 5.

She shared a very excited TikTok clip after the results were revealed: