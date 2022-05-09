Click to share this via email

Kanye West is paying tribute to his late mother Donda with his new music video for “Life of the Party”.

The clip, which dropped on Mother’s Day, features a series of sweet photos and videos from his childhood.

West’s mom passed away on November 10, 2007, at age 58 after suffering from coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors from cosmetic surgery.

The rapper also teased the release of his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection’s release on May 25.

“In a seamless alignment between Ye’s creative platforms[,] new visuals bridge the multidisciplinary artist’s past and future,” a description of the vid reads.

“Photos from Ye’s childhood have been updated to inlay pieces from the forthcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga creative exploration.”

West’s release comes after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson joked about the musician during a brief standup comedy routine he delivered at the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

Singling out one particular insult from West, Davidson shared: “Kanye told me I had AIDS.

“And he’s a genius, so I was like, ‘Oh, f**k,’” also suggesting he might pull “a Mrs. Doubtfire” to see his kids.