Prince Harry is doing his bit to help promote eco-friendly travel.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a new campaign inspired by Māori values on Māori Television’s current affairs program “Te Ao with Moana” as part of his eco-travel non-profit organization, Travalyst.

In the skit, Harry is out jogging before he gets stopped by a New Zealand “rating agent” who tells him off for leaving a candy wrapper behind on the beach during his official tour with Meghan Markle in 2018.

Harry is praised by the agents for only using one towel at a resort, buying local honey, and for not keeping the tap running while he did his teeth.

As another agent turned up, they joked they’d gone in the “wrong direction” as Harry’s agent meant to go for Harry Styles.

Rhys Darby and Dave Fane also took part in the sketch, with Harry, who was wearing a “Girl Dad” T-shirt, receiving three out of five stars as he’s rated just like people rate destinations.

Harry explained how the campaign was inspired by Maori concepts of kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection) and manaakitanga (love and compassion) that he’d learned about during his trips to New Zealand.

“I’ve been to Aotearoa a number of times throughout my life and I’ve always felt a deep connection and respect toward the Māori people who make me feel so welcome every time,” Harry said on “Te Ao with Moana”.

“The Māori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and taking better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn and that is why I’m here with you on ‘Te Ao [with] Moana’ to share a new kaupapa.”

Harry co-founded Travalyst in 2019 in partnership with travel brands such as Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com, and Visa, operating as a non-profit based in the U.K.