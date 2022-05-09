Sherri Shepherd has nothing but love for Wendy Williams.

During an Instagram Live over the weekend, the former co-host of “The View” reacted to Williams’ comments about Shepherd taking over her daytime slot.

Williams had been asked during an interview with radio DJ Fat Joe whether she’d be watching Shepherd’s new show: “I know what she’ll be doing and that’s not really my thing.”

When asked about the remark by a commenter on Instagram, Shepherd said, “I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that’s okay. You know, I understand. I’m not mad at Wendy.”

She continued, “She’s going through a lot.”

Shepherd also shared that she thinks people should be kind and keep Williams in their thoughts.

“I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now,” she said. “I’m really truly concerned for her because I don’t feel like there’s anybody over there protecting her … But I’m not mad at Wendy because she won’t watch my show.”

Williams’ daytime show was cancelled in February after months of absences due to her ongoing fight with Graves’ disease.

It was announced that guest-host Shepherd would be taking over the time slot with her own show “Sherri”.