Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s six-year-old son Brayden is recovering after being rushed to hospital.

The former “Flip or Flop” co-stars, who were married in 2009-2018, are thankful the youngster is now on the mend after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Haack, who recently married Josh Hall, shared a snap of Brayden in his hospital bed, writing that it had been a “scary 12 hours for us parents and step parents.”

She confirmed that he had to have his Meckel’s diverticulum removed during the surgery.

Haack’s caption included, “Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣.. luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits.

“The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone. 🤍”

El Moussa’s wife Heather shared some hospital snaps, writing an emotional post that included: “Times like these we ban [sic] together as a family.”

Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with El Moussa and son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.