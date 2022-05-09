There can only be one multiverse in Jamie Lee Curtis’s world.

In a playful Instagram post over the weekend, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star started a friendly feud with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there,” she wrote.

Sharing the posters for “Everything Everywhere” and “Doctor Strange”, Curtis added, “@everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster? Is this one of those Internet feuds?”

The actress even suggested the two movies face off in a game of multiverse “Family Feud”.

“All I’ll say is we would SLAY in a family feud contest @familyfeud with the Doctor Strange strangers,” she wrote.

In another Instagram post, Curtis called out Marvel and other blockbusters, including the new “Fantastic Beasts” movie.

“TRUTH ALERT🚨@everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES……” she wrote. “AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie.”

In its opening weekend, “Doctor Strange 2” grossed an estimated $185 million at the domestic box office.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” pulled in an impressive $3.3 million in its seventh week of release, bringing its total to over $41 million on a budget of just $25 million.

The film was also co-produced by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo.