Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t have time for Marvel criticism.

The actress, who stars as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “WandaVision” and other Marvel movies, gets annoyed when people “make them seem like a lesser type of art.”

Martin Scorsese previously made headlines when he described MCU films as being closer to theme parks than cinema, with numerous actors and directors commenting on the remarks.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Olsen Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance To Send Benedict Cumberbatch Into The Multiverse Of Madness

Olsen told the Independent of dealing with criticism, “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me.

“These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.”

READ MORE: Benedict Cumberbatch & Elizabeth Olsen Crash James Corden’s Monologue With A Multiverse Of Margaritas

She continued, “From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening.

“But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”