Fans are losing it over the return of Shrek.

While there isn’t any news about a new “Shrek” movie, Mike Myers did revive the character, or at least the character’s voice, in his new series “The Pentaverate”.

In a scene from the Netflix show, Myers’ character gets into an argument with a person dressed as Bigfoot when another person dressed up as the lovable ogre shows up to fend him off.

Voiced by Myers himself, in full Scottish accent, Shrek spouts catchphrases like, “Get out of my swamp,” while the song “I’m a Believer”, featured in the original movie, plays.

This is a real scene from that new Netflix show Mike Myers made. I didn’t mess with this footage at all! pic.twitter.com/mlEyy6BQY6 — Johnny Weiss (@Johnny13) May 7, 2022

Fans of the animated franchise, of course, went wild for the nostalgic scene.

The Pentavarate makes me so nostalgic for very bad early 2000s humor https://t.co/DvgV38gvkQ — Akil is making a hoodoo Dakotaverse RPG 🐍🦸🏿‍♀️ (@akilscribbles) May 9, 2022

If this doesn’t save Netflix then nothing will https://t.co/rDvI8xEbAP — Jose (@JoseLothario) May 8, 2022

is this multiverse of madness? https://t.co/VcaRV1O5cT — himbo enjoyer (@PRlNCEDWARD) May 8, 2022

HE'S BACK

IN OUR EVER DARKENING HOUR, HE RETURNS TO US. https://t.co/9NGvkFXMs8 — Darth Arzenal (@DarthArzenal) May 8, 2022

Shrek was last seen on the big screen in the fourth film in the franchise, “Shrek Forever After”, released in 2010.