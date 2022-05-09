Click to share this via email

Macy Gray has got a whole new style.

After decades of being known for her signature curls, the Grammy-winning singer debuted her short, straightened hair in a video on Instagram.

In the clip, Gray demonstrates her favourite, exceedingly simple cocktail recipe for fans.

Of course, in the comments, fans were more interested in the new hairdo.

Artist Sheila E. commented, “Dope hairdo.”

“First of alllllllllllllllllllllllllllll! The hair the glasses! Yassss,” one fan wrote, while another added, “OMG.”

“I love your hair!!!” another fan said.

In a later Mother’s Day post, though, Gray sported her curls once again, so the new look doesn’t appear to be a permanent change.

Other celebrities were amused by her bartending instructions, including Nia Long, Holly Robinson Pete, Taraji P. Henson, and June Ambrose.

Gray has recently been promoting her upcoming eleventh album The Reset.